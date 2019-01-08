CES 2019: Voice assistance everywhere, robotics and other expected smart home tech advancements

As the rest of the world gets back to routine life after the holidays, the tech-world gears up for another month of madness with the release of new products and technologies at the CES 2019.

And as we've seen in the past few years, the smart home industry has made several advancements with major brands like Google and Amazon at the forefront of innovation.

While Google and Amazon aren’t likely to showcase innovations in terms of hardware, integration seems to be the primary focus. Several manufacturers are set to announce voice assistant integration on several levels, whether they are TVs, toilets, or toys.

Yes, toilets! Major appliance and electronic brands are all set to offer voice assistance integration into their products at CES 2019. Leading TV manufacturers like LG and Samsung have already begun Alexa and Google Home integration in their new line up for OLED TVs.

Large appliance manufacturers are likely to introduce a slew of new products with smart features designed to make daily life as convenient and comfortable as possible.

Video doorbells have set new standards in smart home security and are well on their way to making video cameras for home security obsolete. Beyond doorbells, the home security field continues to expand, with several companies introducing advance home security systems, drone security guards, and home-monitoring devices with several artificial intelligence features.

Innovations in Robotics

Suvie, a smart oven that is capable of cooking a three-course meal to perfection will debut at CES 2019. CES 2019 attendees are in for a treat with Breadbot, a robotic, artisanal bread-making machine capable of baking up to 10 loaves of bread per hour from scratch.

Breadbot features a transparent structure, giving attendees the opportunity to watch how the robotic mechanical components mix, form, proof, bake and cool the bread. CES 2019 will feature tons of robots that designed to make life around the home much more convenient.