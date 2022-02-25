Canon EOS R5 C digital camera with cinema quality video and image capture features launched

(Image Courtesy: Canon)

Canon has announced the EOS R5 C digital camera, aimed at professionals who want high performance video and still captures. The EOS R5 C has a lightweight and compact body, that weighs approximately 680g, and can shoot 8K RAW video.

"The launch today marks a special milestone for us, as we introduce high-quality and high-performance hybrid model that combines the video performance and high reliability of the Cinema EOS System and the still image performance of the EOS R5," said Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India.

The EOS R5 C functions as both a video camera with the company's Cinema EOS System, or as a still camera with performance comparable to the EOS R5 mirrorless camera, which was released last year.

Canon says the camera is meant for a wide variety of uses where, "mobility is crucial, including journalism and fields that require cinema-level image quality, such as advertising and corporate video production."

"A potent combination of still & video, this is Canon’s first camera to provide internal 8K 60P Cinema RAW Light recording," said C Sukumaran, Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India.

"With the launch of this hybrid model, Canon is confident that this all-in-one solution will become the tool of choice for discerning content creators,” he added.

The camera has Canon's full-frame CMOS sensor with 45 million effective pixels, DIGIC X image processor that supports internal recording resolutions up to 8K/60P RAW with an external power supply and a variety of video production formats including 8K/30P MP4. It can also perform oversampling to generate high-quality images and 4K/4:2:2/10-bit video.

Canon EOS R5 C will go on sale from April and will be priced at Rs 3,99,900.

Besides the EOS R5 C, Canon also announced the launch of two new L-series super telephoto prime lenses - The RF800mm F5.6L IS USM and RF1200mm F8L IS USM.