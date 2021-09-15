Canon launches EOS R3 Pro mirrorless camera: Check features, price and availability

The EOS R3 is Canon's most advanced mirrorless yet

Canon has announced the launch of its most advanced mirrorless camera in the EOS line-up, the EOS R3. The full-frame mirrorless camera is the company's new flagship and will be positioned above the R5 and R6 launched last year.

The company has developed a new 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor for the camera that is back-illuminated and is paired with the DIGIC X image processor.

Canon claims that the electronic shutter on the camera can go up to 30fps and the mechanical shutter tops out at 12fps. It is also possible to achieve a shutter speed of up to 1/64,000 sec using the electronic shutter. This makes it useful for capturing fast-moving subjects or aid with large-aperture lenses in bright environments.

For stills, the EOS R3 has an ISO range from 100 to 102,400 and videos can do ranges between 100 and 25,600. Canon says that the new CMOS sensor significantly cuts down rolling shutter distortion which is useful when panning rapidly or capturing fast subjects. The EOS R3 can shoot 6K videos at 60fps or 10-bit 4K videos at 120fps.

An interesting feature is the eye control autofocus function. What this does is zero in and lock focus on the frame depending on where your eye is looking in the viewfinder. It detects eye movement through low power infrared LEDs in the viewfinder that track your eye in real-time. There are 1,053 AF points in total.

For connectivity options, the EOS R3 supports Bluetooth, WiFi and GPS. There is also support for wired LAN connections that allow transfers of large files over remote FTP, FTPS and SFTP servers.

EOS R3 uses a 3.2-inch Vari-angle LCD that has 4.5-million dots. You can also opt for the optional 5.76-million dot OLED EVF with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The EOS RS will be sold in India starting November for a retail price of Rs 4,95,995 for the body.