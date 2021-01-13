MARKET NEWS

Canalys Report | Global PC market records highest annual growth in over a decade

Compared to Q4 2019, the industry marked an impressive 25 percent Y-o-Y growth.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic forced several people around the world to move to remote working from home. This, in turn, has seen a surge in demand for PC, causing major growth in the market.

According to the latest analysis by Canalys, the global PC market grew for the third quarter in a row, recording 13 percent growth as compared to Q3 2020. What’s even more impressive is that the industry marked 25 percent growth as compared to last year.

The shipments for 2020 grew 11 percent reaching 297 million units. Notebooks and mobile workstations were the driving factors of that growth, accounting for 235.1 million. Desktop shipments, on the other hand, fell 22 percent to 61.9 million as compared to 2019.

Source

Lenovo emerged as the industry leader with 29 percent YoY growth, shipping 72.6 million PCs in total, which accounted for 24.5 percent of the market share. HP came in second with 67.6 million devices shipped, recording a 7 percent YoY growth. Dell shipped 50.3 million units coming in third and reaching personal best of 15 million units in Q4.

Close

Apple also saw massive sales in 2020, with Canalys reporting an annual growth of 16.6 percent and 22.592 million units shipped. Apple’s market share grew from 7.2 percent in 2019 to 7.6 percent in 2020. Acer managed to ship 20 million devices in Q4 2020. The report states that in Q4 2020, all of the top five PC vendors posted double-digit growth, their highest quarterly shipment numbers for the last five years.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Acer #Apple #Dell #HP #laptops #Lenovo #PC
first published: Jan 13, 2021 02:55 pm

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

