Biggest ever Poco X2 sale to start at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check price, specifications & features

Poco India’s biggest sale of the Poco X2 goes live on March 3 at 12 pm via Flipkart. The smartphone has been available via flash sales and in limited quantities due to supply chain issues. However, Poco India has announced that the Poco X2 sale on March 3 will be its biggest in terms of devices on offer.

The poster also hints that more units of the Poco X2 Phoenix Red would be available for sale on March 3.

Poco X2 (Review) was launched in February last year. The smartphone comes in three storage variants: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB. These three variants are priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively.

The colour options include Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.





Poco X2 features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dual punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras. As teased before, Poco X2 features a 120Hz high refresh rate RealityFlow display for smoother animations.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.

Poco X2 features four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP+2MP sensor setup. The front camera also doubles up for face unlock.

Under the hood, Poco X2 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For thermal heat management, Poco X2 comes with a liquid cooling feature.

The smartphone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging (shipped with the box) via USB Type-C. Poco X2 boots on Android 10-based MiUi 11 for Poco out-of-the-box.