App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BharatNet Phase II continues its delayed run; Maha, Andhra among worst performing states

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha were the four worst-performing states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

BharatNet, the government’s ambitious project, is lagging behind schedule yet again. The second phase, which was supposed to provide connectivity to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats, has just completed 7.45 percent of its goal till date.

As of December 2018, only 92,283 km out of the target 3.11 lakh km of optical fibre cable has been laid down. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha were the four worst-performing states, The Indian Express reported. These four states have not even achieved one percent of their target 28,263 villages, but have spent about Rs 950 crore, which is over 17 percent of the allocated budget. 

The project in these states is being handled by private agencies, instead of the debt-ladder BSNL. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s progress report has a no different story. In Uttar Pradesh West region and Sikkim, not a single panchayat is service-ready.

Close

In East Uttar Pradesh, out of the 17,032 gram panchayats, only 702 are service ready. 

related news

Meanwhile, the Centre aims at finishing the pending work for BharatNet Phase I in Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. The work for phase II in these states will be completed under the public-private partnership, the report stated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #BharatNet #BSNL

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.