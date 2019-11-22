What is Kia offering in the Niro Hybrid?

While showcasing the next-gen Seltos SUV at the ongoing LA Auto Show, Kia also showcased the facelifted Niro SUV. It gets sharper design elements and redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels, among other modern updates.

The 2020 iteration of the Niro is equipped with redesigned projector headlamps, a more angular bumper and brand-new, dual chevron-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels which can either be purchased in 16-inch or 18-inch diameters. The rear also sports redesigned tail lamps and a revised rear bumper with a diffuser.

Kia has also updated the interiors with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Niro is also offered with an optional sound system sourced from Harman.

Mechanically, the SUV gets a 1.6-litre GDI hybrid engine which makes 139PS of maximum power and 264Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox. Kia is expected to put the Niro up on sale in the international market by early 2020, while its plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to get similar updates by the first half of 2020.

In December, Kia gave three models of Kia Niro to the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh to support their efforts towards a green environment.