HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:03 PM IST

What do you do to avoid traffic jams? Bell Nexus has the answer: A flying car

Things you should know about the future flying car concept.

Advait Berde
Bell Nexus has probably taken the world by storm by stating that it will launch a fully functional flying car in a few years. While we cope from that, Bell has already set up its prototype at CES 2019. With the Nexus at the display and promising to take off soon, here is what you need to know about the Bell Nexus:

1. It is a VTOL aircraft

Although classified as a public vehicle, the Bell Nexus is a VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft. This will eliminate the need of roads and will add a new dimension to your travel.

2. It is aimed at being autonomous

Though the Nexus plans to enter production soon, Bell claims it will be an autonomous vehicle. The prototype displayed at CES 2019, however, has a driving system. So it might be safe to assume that a fully automatic flying car is still far away in the future.

3. It is basically a drone

Armed with six multi-directional propellers, the Bell Nexus is practically a drone which can carry people. With Amazon vying to start product deliveries via drone, delivering humans as well doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

4. It is a multi-function mobility vehicle

With its focus on transporting goods without occupying much space, the Bell Nexus is designed to carry humans, cargo, goods or any other shipment that requires assistance. And it will be doing so in the air. Talk about saving space!

These were some of the best features of the Bell Nexus.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:03 pm

