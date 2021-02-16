Volkswagen launches affordable editions of Polo and Vento Turbo at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh

Volkswagen has gone ahead and made their turbo-charged Polo and Vento cars more affordable with the launch of the Turbo edition hatchback and sedan. Based on the Comfortline trim, the Polo and Vento are priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh respectively.

So far, the Comfortline trim was only available with the standard 1-litre naturally aspirated engine. The 1-litre turbo-petrol on the other hand churns out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque over the standard 75 PS and 95 Nm. Transmission option is limited to a 6-speed manual.

Since the Turbo editions are based on the Comfortline trim, features remain the same. You get auto climate control, front and rear fog lights, rear defogger and wiper, remote central locking, tilt and reach adjustable steering wheel, power adjust for ORVMs, ambient lighting, a 2-DIN Bluetooth enabled audio system, cooled glovebox and a rear parcel tray. The Vento also adds cruise control and rear AC vents.

There are some changes from the standard cars as well. Both cars get new alloy wheel designs, blacked out spoiler and wing mirrors, black and red seat covers and Turbo badging on the fenders.

As for rivals, the Volkswagen Polo Turbo edition goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the recently launched Tata Altroz iTurbo. There is also the Hyundai i20 Turbo, but it sits fairly high on the price range starting at Rs 8.80 lakh. The Volkswagen Vento on the other hand rivals the likes of the Skoda Rapid Rider, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris.