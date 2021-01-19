Volkswagen finally working on a new-gen Polo for India

We already know that Volkswagen is gearing up to launch two new SUVs for the Indian market this year, but alongside this, the German automaker has also decided to bring in a new generation to the old Volkswagen Polo hatchback.

The Volkswagen Polo has been around for a long time now and despite its age, the company decided to skip the new-gen hatch in India a few years ago. This, the company said, was because the Indian market was not ready to pay over Rs 10 lakh for a small hatchback.

Now, however, with Hyundai charging close to Rs 11 lakh for its top variant i20, Volkswagen may have decided otherwise. The new Polo is expected to be based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.

Volkswagen has already been working on a facelifted Polo for the global market. The current-gen hatch, internationally, has been on sale since 2017 and this may be a good time for a mid-life update. The India-spec Polo however could be different from the international variant. Expect all-new styling on the outside, while the inside, too should receive significant tech updates.

Powering the 2021 Polo, should be a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which churns out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. But we can expect a few other engine options as well. Transmission too, should be available in both, manual and automatic options.

With so many cars scheduled for 2021, it should be an eventful year for Volkswagen. With the age of EV closing in on us, too, the company is also working on an electric offering that is expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo in 2022.