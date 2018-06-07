App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Ferrari from the 1960s has been sold for a record-breaking Rs 469 crore!

With a three-litre V12 engine, the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in merely 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 174 mph.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Credit: Youtube/This random car channel)
(Credit: Youtube/This random car channel)

The 1963 Ferrari GTO, having serial number 4135GT, has been allegedly sold by a German collector, Christian Glaesel to WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil, for a record-breaking $70 million (Rs. 469.7 crore).

Leading Ferrari historian, Marcel Massini, was quoted in a report by Fox News, saying that the Ferrari 250 GTO belongs to one of the top GTOs in the world. DK Engineering, a Hertfordshire-based acquirer, maintainer, restorer and seller of Ferrari’s, had restored this GTO back in the 1990s.

According to James Cottingham, the vehicle acquisition specialist at DK Engineering, “This is without doubt one of the best 250 GTOs in existence in terms of history and originality. Its period competition is very good. It won the Tour de France, which is big tick and was fourth overall at Le Mans, which was a mega result. It was raced by Ecurie Francorchamps, who are one of the most iconic and famous independent Ferrari teams; it has never had a big accident and it is highly original.”

The Ferrari 250 GTO had finished in the fourth place at Le-Mans in 1963. It was also the winner of the ten-day Tour de France road rally in 1964. With a three-litre V12 engine, the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in merely 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 174 mph.

Only 36 such cars were manufactured between 1962 and 1964. The new owner David MacNeil already owns a number of notable classics and is an avid racer.

 
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Ferrari #trends #world

