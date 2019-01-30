2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price, specs and everything else you need to know

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Baleno hatchback and while it receives updates on the cosmetic front, most of the mechanicals remain unchanged.

Renewed exterior

Maruti Suzuki put Baleno under the knife and the car now sports a wider grille, all-new 16-inch alloys and a new bumper. The headlamps are now equipped with LEDs in place of HID projectors. The raised bumper looks more in-line with the cuts and lines of the car. The car also comes in two new colours – Phoenix Red and Magma Grey – apart from the previous colour options.

Improved interior

Keeping up with the competition, the Baleno gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is also present in the Wagon R. As for the colour scheme, the Baleno gets a rich blue-black interior theme with dark metallic accents along the dashboard.

Better safety measures

The Baleno, already having received a five-star safety rating, gets better safety features like a front passenger seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and reverse parking sensors. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.

Engine options

The new Baleno is powered by the same engine as before, with the petrol option being a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine making 84PS of peak power and 115Nm of peak torque. It is available in a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission system. The other option is a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 75PS of peak power and 190Nm of peak torque. It is mated to the same manual transmission as in the petrol variant but does not get a CVT gearbox as an option.

Revised pricing

The new Baleno facelift is priced keeping the competition in mind. The petrol manual variant gets a price tag starting at Rs 5.45 lakh while the automatic variant is Rs 2 lakh costlier. The diesel option starts at Rs 6.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.60 lakh for the top trim.