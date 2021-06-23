Tata Motors MD & CEO Guenter Butschek to step down on June 30, will continue as consultant till end of FY22

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek will step down from his role from June 30, 2021 but will continue to serve as a consultant to the company till the end of FY22.

Butschek had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Tata Motors had selected former Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Marc Llistosella to take over from Butschek from July 1. However, the decision was reversed suddenly and Tata Motors announced that Llistosella will not be joining the company.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the company.”

Butschek added, “Leading Tata Motors over the last 5 years was an exciting experience. The business fundamentals are stronger, and we are well positioned to leverage the opportunities in both commercial and passenger vehicles. I look forward to my continued association with the company as a consultant in the coming months.”

Pursuant to this, Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors from July 1, 2021. Wagh is the president of commercial vehicles division. The passenger vehicle division will continue to be headed by Shailesh Chandra.

“Girish Wagh, Shailesh Chandra and Thierry Bollore will continue to work closely with the Chairman, N Chandrasekaran,” Tata Motors said in its statement.