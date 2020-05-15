COVID-19 is changing your car buying experience forever; here is what is in store

Car-buying experience will nowhere be close to being as exciting as it was, thanks to all the precautionary and compulsory measures adopted by the dealers to keep COVID-19 at bay. Dealers across the country have agreed to open showrooms maintaining a strict vigil on social conduct.

Carmakers are offering test drives only against prior appointment. Only one person will get to drive the vehicle while a dealer staff member will sit in the rear seat. During pre-COVID-19 days it was normal for more than one person of a family to enjoy the first drive.

Tata Motors has committed to even changing all the protective covers used in the interiors of the vehicle that could be touched by the customer after each test drive.

“Only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle will be fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving,” Tata Motors stated.

But, even before the customer gets to test drive the vehicle, he will have to undergo thermal screening for temperature after being handed over a facial mask and a sanitiser. To maintain social distancing, dealers will be urged to restrict entry of customers into the showrooms to a prescribed level.

French car brand Renault is also leaving no stones unturned. Starting with frequent sanitisation of the showroom entrance door, especially the door handles to sanitising the car’s steering, AC vent, dashboard, gear knob, door opening lever, infotainment system, door handle, IRVM (inside rear view mirrors), ORVM (outside rear view mirrors), ORVM knobs, glove box and seat belt buckle, amongst others.

Renault has even kick-started a process wherein its dealers will appoint an inspector who would be tasked to make sure that all safety processes are being followed.

“Renault is also working with dealers to nominate ‘COVID-Inspectors’ at dealerships to ensure all safety processes are followed and has scheduled training for all dealership employees to highlight the importance of adhering to all safety and hygiene measures,” said the French car major.

Besides sales, dealerships have to also put their focus on the servicing of the vehicle. Due to the lockdown, scores of vehicles missed their service intervals including many that require urgent attention. As safety measures need to be followed at service centers also, carmakers have invested in creating a virtual connect.

Mahindra has launched, for the first time in India, a live video streaming of recommended repairs straight from the service bay, called CustomerLIVE. Whenever required, service advisors will go live with customers over video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination in the workshop and service advisors utilising standard 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear & tear.

“Owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online,” said Mahindra.

But, all this is coming at a cost. Regular disinfection procedures are adding to overheads of the dealers whose finances are already strained due to the 40-day lockdown.

R C Bhargava, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki said, “About one-third of our dealers who have opened so far, 60 percent of them are in the rural areas. Safety protocols are being applied in showrooms as much as in our factories. The time a customer spends in the showroom is getting significantly reduced.”

A little over 2,000 dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Renault and Mahindra & Mahindra, have been opened so far. This is about the one-third of the total dealership strength of each of the manufacturers.

Green and orange zones have been given preference while showroom reopening in red zones is subject to approval from the local authorities.