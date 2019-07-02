MG Motor India ties up with Fortum to set up EV charging stations at showrooms

MG Motor India on July 2 said it has tied up with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at its showrooms in five cities, including Delhi-NCR, ahead of the launch of its electric SUV, EZS, later this year.

Under the partnership, Finland-based clean energy major Fortum will install 50 kW DC fast-charging EV stations at MG Motor India's showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September this year to begin with, the company said in a statement.

"This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

He said the company's upcoming launch of MG EZS is aligned with the government's long-term objective to have more EVs on the road in the next few years.

Fortum India MD Sanjay Aggarwal said there has been an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the last one year.

"This collaboration (with MG) will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user," Aggarwal said.

Last month, MG Motor India launched its SUV Hector at an introductory price ranging between Rs 12.18-16.88 lakh.

This will be followed by the five-seater pure electric SUV EZS later this year, the company had said without disclosing date of launch.