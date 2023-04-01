MG Motor India sells record 6,051 cars in March on chip sourcing measures

The strengthening of their semiconductor supplies through many localization initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been the key factors in this achievement, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor India on April 1 posted a record monthly sale of 6,051 units in March 2023, a growth of 28 percent over the same month last year, .

The strengthening of their semiconductor supplies through many localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been the key factors in this achievement, the company said in a statement.

“The Next-Gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March. Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments,” Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director of Sales, MG Motor India, said.

The performance of the Advanced Gloster has been positive with its sales ramping up steadily since its launch in 2020, according to the company. The carmaker is all set for the launch of its forthcoming Smart EV, Comet.

Also Read | MG Motor India named its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; here's a sneak peak