English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosAutomobile
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    MG Motor India named its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; here's a sneak peak

    The name 'Comet' derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    MG Motor India on March 2 has announced the name of its upcoming Smart Electric Vehicle as ‘Comet’. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. (Image: MG Motor)
    1/4
    MG Motor India on March 2 has announced the name of its upcoming Smart Electric Vehicle as ‘Comet’. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. (Image: MG Motor)
    The ‘Comet’ is here at a time when driving in congested urban cities is becoming a stressful chore that calls for an urgent need for agile and futuristic solutions amidst skyrocketing fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution, the company said in a media release. (Image: MG Motor)
    2/4
    The ‘Comet’ is here at a time when driving in congested urban cities is becoming a stressful chore that calls for an urgent need for agile and futuristic solutions amidst skyrocketing fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution, the company said in a media release. (Image: MG Motor)
    The British automotive company added that electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. The ‘Comet’ offers seamless mobility, which is connected, automatic, electric and shared. (Image: MG Motor)
    3/4
    The British automotive company added that electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. The ‘Comet’ offers seamless mobility, which is connected, automatic, electric and shared. (Image: MG Motor)
    According to Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.” (Image: MG Motor)
    4/4
    According to Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, “We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.” (Image: MG Motor)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Auto #automobile #comet #Electric Vehicle #EV #MG Motor #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 07:18 pm