MG Motor India named its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; here's a sneak peak

1/4 MG Motor India on March 2 has announced the name of its upcoming Smart Electric Vehicle as ‘Comet’. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. (Image: MG Motor)

2/4 The ‘Comet’ is here at a time when driving in congested urban cities is becoming a stressful chore that calls for an urgent need for agile and futuristic solutions amidst skyrocketing fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution, the company said in a media release. (Image: MG Motor)

3/4 The British automotive company added that electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. The ‘Comet’ offers seamless mobility, which is connected, automatic, electric and shared. (Image: MG Motor)