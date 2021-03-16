Mercedes-Benz E Class launched; prices commence at Rs 63.6 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase facelift is launched with prices starting at Rs 63.6 lakh. The launch of E-Class, which Mercedes-Benz claims to be the best-selling luxury car in India, had to be advanced from the April-June quarter due to high demand.

The E-Class is available in five variants and three engine options powered by both petrol and diesel. The car’s top-end variant is priced at Rs 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This is one of 15 launches the German luxury car maker has promised for India.

Mercedes-Benz has done comprehensive changes on exterior styling and design and updated the interiors. The E-Class boasts of the ‘most spacious’ rear cabin in the segment owing to its long wheelbase, Mercedes-Benz stated. The company has sold more than 46,000 units of the E-Class till date in India. Around 30 percent of Mercedes’ sales consists of the E-Class.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We had to advance the launch of the new E-Class owing to the successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of our planning and for an overwhelming interest for the new model.”

The base petrol variant, E 200, of the E-Class comes powered by an in-line four-cylinder, 2.0 litre engine that produces peak power of 197hp and a top speed of 240km/hour. The E 200 diesel variant also comes with a four cylinder, in-line, 2 litre engine that generates peak power of 194hp and a top speed of 240km/hour.

The top-of-the-line E250d AMG Line diesel variant sports a six cylinder, in-line, 3 litre engine that generates 286hp and a top speed of 250km/hour. All the variants have a 9-speed gearbox.

The E-Class gets open pore wood trims in front and rear, Artico leather dashboard, new capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel, smart phone integration package, rear reclining seats with memory functions, rear removable touchpad for all convenience controls at the centre armrest, Burmester surround sound system, sunroof, wireless charger at the rear, power close function for doors, active park assistance with reverse camera and 360-degree camera.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will compete against the Lexus ES, Volvo S90, Jaguar XF, Audi A6 and the BMW 5 Series.