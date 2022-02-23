Maruti Suzuki launches 'New Age' Baleno starting at Rs 6.35 lakh

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on February 23, launched its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback New Age Baleno. Driven by technology, it is equipped with host of technologically advanced features like head up display (HUD) and 360 view camera which is first in its segment.

The HUD will provide a fascinating and safe drive experience while 360 view camera will provide a a comprehensive 3D view of surroundings, enabling safe parking & manoeuvring. Apart from this, New Age Baleno comes with feature like new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist & “Surround Sense" powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.

It is equipped with 20+ safety features like 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, High Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-Driver seatbelts reminder, LED Fog lamps, Extensive usage of High Tensile & Ultra High Tensile steel.

Speaking about performance, it is powered by Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop technology. Available in 5 speed Manual (MT) and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

It also provides improved ride and handling experience with the all-new suspension, new hydraulic clutch system, 14'' disc brakes, flat-bottom steering wheel, and improved NVH performance.

The New Age Baleno will be available in an array of 6 colours like the NEXA Blue, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Splendid Silver and Arctic White.

It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 13,999.

Introducing the New Age Baleno to the world, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance.

The New Age Baleno is our new approach towards the future. With focus on technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-insegment features. The new age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors and special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.”

He further added, “With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 1,150 Crores on this full model change. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will continue to win more hearts and scale even greater heights.”

Manual Transmission Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Variant Price Variant Price Sigma 6,35,000/- Delta 7,19,000/- Delta 7,69,000/- Zeta 8,09,000/ Zeta 8,59,000/- Alpha 8,99,000/- Alpha 9,49,000/-

The higher variant is priced at R9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).