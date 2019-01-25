App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki discounts at all-time high, but Ertiga has 7-month wait period

The maker of Swift and said average discounts per vehicle in the December quarter stood at Rs 24,300, 30% higher than second quarter

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The 17 percent profit slide of Maruti Suzuki during the third quarter was accompanied by all-time high discounts highlighting buyer sentiments that continue to remain weak even into the new year.

The Delhi-based maker of Swift, Dzire and Baleno said average discounts per vehicle for the December quarter were at Rs 24,300 or 30 percent higher than the second quarter when average discount per vehicle was Rs 18,750.

“The average discount per vehicle during the nine months ended December was Rs 19,200. Discounts during the third quarter were Rs 24,300 per vehicle. But competition discounts were higher than what we were offering. Q3 was an exceptionally challenging period,” Ajay Seth, Chief Financial Officer, Maruti Suzuki said, speaking to analysts post the announcement of quarterly results.

Owing to lesser-than-expected retail demand during the festive period Maruti Suzuki reported just a 1.3 percent rise in domestic volumes to 405,597 units. This is the reason why the company hiked discounts significantly during the third quarter to get rid of high inventory.

related news

Officials further said retail demand has not picked up even with the start of a new calendar year.

“Markets remain under pressure. Few streaks of optimism which we can see are that being election year people will be spending more given the higher MSP (minimum support price) plus monsoon of last year had been good. Fuel prices have also come down from their peaks. (But) overall pressure continues and growth is still subdued,” said RS Kalsi, Executive Director Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

At the start of the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki had forecast double-digit volume growth. However, it had to revise projections and settle for high single-digit growth. During nine months so far, the company has clocked 8 percent domestic volume growth at 1.32 million units.

Maruti’s growth has beaten the industry growth rate of around 4 percent as against the forecast of 8 percent. The industry is expected to close the year with a 4.5 percent growth compared to last financial year.

The silver lining for Maruti Suzuki is the robust booking numbers it has received for its two new launches – Ertiga and Wagon R. As per the management, cumulative bookings for Ertiga has surpassed 55,000 and for Wagon R the bookings have crossed 14,000.

“Both the Ertiga and Wagon R have been well received. The waiting period on the Ertiga is 28 weeks. There is no production constraint on the Ertiga, we will gradually scale up its production,” added Kalsi.

The face-lifted Ertiga was launched in November while the all-new Wagon R was launched earlier this week.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.