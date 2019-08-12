List of official Suzuki Gixxer 250 accessories revealed

It's been just about a week since the Gixxer 250 was launched in India and Suzuki has already revealed its range of official accessories to personalize the motorcycle. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is offering a plethora of safety as well as touring add-ons at a reasonable rate.

Among the accessories on offer are a pair of saddlebags, which can be mounted to the sides of the pillion seat and can help store extra luggage. The saddlebags will be especially useful for riders who aim to go on long tours, or for commuters looking for some extra storage space.

Suzuki is also offering knuckle guards which can be mounted on the handlebar. Their primary job is to keep the rider’s hands safe and they also protect the brake lever, clutch lever and the throttle in case of an accident. There is also a leg guard, or a bumper bracket as it is known. This keeps the rider’s leg safe in case of a mishap and prevents the body panels from touching the ground in case of a low slide.

The Gixxer 250 also gets a skid plate, which is mounted underneath the engine to protect the underbody from touching the ground, as well as prevents stones and pebbles from bouncing up and hitting the engine. Apart from these safety accessories, it also gets additional accessories to improve the riding experience.

You can opt for a DC charging socket, which can be mounted on the handlebar and used to charge personal devices. Suzuki is also offering knee grip pads, which help the rider grip the motorcycle with his knees more easily, along with a tank pad which prevents the rider’s belt or zipper from scratching the tank.