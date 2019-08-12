App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

List of official Suzuki Gixxer 250 accessories revealed

Among the accessories on offer are a pair of saddlebags, which can be mounted off on the sides of the pillion seat and can help store extra luggage.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

It's been just about a week since the Gixxer 250 was launched in India and Suzuki has already revealed its range of official accessories to personalize the motorcycle. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is offering a plethora of safety as well as touring add-ons at a reasonable rate.

Among the accessories on offer are a pair of saddlebags, which can be mounted to the sides of the pillion seat and can help store extra luggage. The saddlebags will be especially useful for riders who aim to go on long tours, or for commuters looking for some extra storage space.

Suzuki is also offering knuckle guards which can be mounted on the handlebar. Their primary job is to keep the rider’s hands safe and they also protect the brake lever, clutch lever and the throttle in case of an accident. There is also a leg guard, or a bumper bracket as it is known. This keeps the rider’s leg safe in case of a mishap and prevents the body panels from touching the ground in case of a low slide.

Close

The Gixxer 250 also gets a skid plate, which is mounted underneath the engine to protect the underbody from touching the ground, as well as prevents stones and pebbles from bouncing up and hitting the engine. Apart from these safety accessories, it also gets additional accessories to improve the riding experience.

related news

You can opt for a DC charging socket, which can be mounted on the handlebar and used to charge personal devices. Suzuki is also offering knee grip pads, which help the rider grip the motorcycle with his knees more easily, along with a tank pad which prevents the rider’s belt or zipper from scratching the tank.

Suzuki is offering all accessories at authorized dealerships across India. A customer can purchase them separately or at the time of delivery. The company launched the Gixxer 250 a week ago at an introductory price of Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #accessories #Auto #Gixxer 250 #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.