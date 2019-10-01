App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to book your Maruti XL6 online for a test drive

The Indian carmaker has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to promote the 6-seater MPV on its webpage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
As digitization is taking over major industries around the world, Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki introduced an interactive experience on its website. Potential customers can now navigate through their webpage to explore the XL6 and book its test drive online.

The campaign is called “Ranveer Calling” by the company and can be accessed on the official Nexa Experience website.

The experience begins with an interactive video of a sleeping Ranveer Singh. The website offers the user to wake him up, after which he will ask for a few details. He then carries on talking about the car based on prompted messages. At the end of the video, the actor will connect the user to the nearest Nexa showroom to schedule an “Exceptional Drive” of the XL6.

Close

Maruti Suzuki is equipped with a BSVI-compliant, 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The company has also equipped the MPV with Suzuki Smart Hybrid Vehicle (SHVS) mild-hybrid technology which optimizes the car’s fuel efficiency.

The XL6 is derived from the Ertiga, with a revised fascia and six seats. It is pitted against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy Stepway, among others.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 02:11 pm

