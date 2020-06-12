Honda Cars India to replace fuel pump in 65,651 cars

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on June 11 said it would voluntarily replace fuel pump in 65,651 units of its select car models manufactured in 2018.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.

Honda would call 32,498 units of the Amaze, 16,434 units of the City, 7,500 units of the Jazz, 7,057 units of the WR-V, 1,622 units of the BR-V, 360 units of the Brio and 180 units of the CR-V.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from June 20, 2020 and the owners will be contacted individually.

"As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience," Honda said in a statement.

Honda customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric vehicle identification number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's website.