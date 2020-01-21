App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's everything you should know about Kia Carnival before its launch

The company will offer the Carnival in three trim levels, ranging from 7-seater to 9-seater layout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia is preparing to launch the Carnival MPV at the upcoming Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker recently revealed the entire spec sheet of its latest offering, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The company will offer the Carnival in three trim levels, ranging from 7-seater to 9-seater layout. It is equipped with a 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine making 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ‘Sportsmatic’ automatic gearbox.

The Carnival’s base model is the ‘Premium’ trim which will be available as a 7-seater and an 8-seater and gets a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, steering audio controls, rearview camera, and a 3.5-inch LCD panel. It also gets cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD and smart key with push start/stop button.

Close

The mid-level Prestige trim will be offered as a 7-seater or a 9-seater. In addition to the features in the Premium trim, it gets ESC with hill-climb assist, roll-over mitigation and cornering brake control, side and curtain airbags and front parking sensors, LED front and rear lamps, LED DRLs, chrome treatment, powered tailgate, and UV Cut front door glass and windshield. Kia is also offering a 220V laptop charger, a dual-panel electric sunroof with a complete interior LED light setup and sunshade curtains.

related news

The top trim is the Limousine trim which gets leg support, leather seats and wooden garnish on the steering wheel and gear knob apart from all the other features. It also gets the company’s UVO connected car technology, a premium 8-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon and a pair of 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment units on the rear seats. Other amenities include a 10-way powered driver's seat, driver seat ventilation, wireless charger and smartwatch connectivity.

Upon launch the Kia Carnival will go up against the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, but in terms of price, where the Toyata's top trim ends, is where the Kia Carnival's base price begins, so expect a starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Auto #Carnival #Kia #Technology #trends

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.