Here's everything you should know about Kia Carnival before its launch

Kia is preparing to launch the Carnival MPV at the upcoming Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker recently revealed the entire spec sheet of its latest offering, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The company will offer the Carnival in three trim levels, ranging from 7-seater to 9-seater layout. It is equipped with a 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine making 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ‘Sportsmatic’ automatic gearbox.

The Carnival’s base model is the ‘Premium’ trim which will be available as a 7-seater and an 8-seater and gets a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, steering audio controls, rearview camera, and a 3.5-inch LCD panel. It also gets cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD and smart key with push start/stop button.

The mid-level Prestige trim will be offered as a 7-seater or a 9-seater. In addition to the features in the Premium trim, it gets ESC with hill-climb assist, roll-over mitigation and cornering brake control, side and curtain airbags and front parking sensors, LED front and rear lamps, LED DRLs, chrome treatment, powered tailgate, and UV Cut front door glass and windshield. Kia is also offering a 220V laptop charger, a dual-panel electric sunroof with a complete interior LED light setup and sunshade curtains.

The top trim is the Limousine trim which gets leg support, leather seats and wooden garnish on the steering wheel and gear knob apart from all the other features. It also gets the company’s UVO connected car technology, a premium 8-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon and a pair of 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment units on the rear seats. Other amenities include a 10-way powered driver's seat, driver seat ventilation, wireless charger and smartwatch connectivity.