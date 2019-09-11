App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frankfurt Motor Show: Audi's all-electric off-roader AI: Trail showcased

The AI: Trail is equipped with the company’s signature Quattro system.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Audi has introduced the AI: Trail Quattro concept at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show as a futuristic all-electric, all-terrain vehicle. Powered by electric motors, the German automobile manufacturer claims the car has a range of 400-500 km on standard roads and 250 km on trails.

The AI: Trail is equipped with the company’s signature Quattro system. It gets one electric motor per wheel, which make a combined output of 435PS of maximum power and 100Nm of torque. Audi states that it has a top speed of 130kmph.

The individual motors on each wheel allow the car to lock and transmit power independently. Its body is constructed with high-quality steel, aluminium, and carbon fibre. This gives the car weight of just 1750kg, including the battery pack.

Audi has equipped the car with a massive windshield, as well as transparent glass on all the doors. The company has also made the car eco-friendly, as the carpet is made of sustainable recycled leather.

The most unique feature of the car is a set of five rotorless, electrically operated drones called Audi Light Pathfinders, which have integrated matrix LED lights. These act as a high beam and low beam, with the ability to land on the roof and slotting into its charging locations.

These drones fly ahead of the car and illuminate its path in advance. They also send a live video feed to the driver, which will help him anticipate road conditions beforehand.

Since it is still in its concept form, there is no news about the car making it into production anytime soon.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #Frankfurt Motor Show #Technology #trends

