First batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out within two days in India

First batch of 101 Suzuki Hayabusas go out ut of stock in two days

Suzuki only just launched the legendary Hayabusa in its next-gen form and two days later the first batch has already gone out of stock.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India on April 26 at a price of Rs 16.40 lakh, ex-showroom. There were already reports a day later stating that the silver colour option was sold out. According to a report on CarandBike, the first batch of the Hayabusas has already run out.

There were a total of 101 units in the first batch and there’s no surprise in the fact that the bike has sold so soon considering the status the bike holds, not only in India, but worldwide.

When it first launched, the Hayabusa was considered the fastest production bikes in the world and the Bollywood movie, Dhoom only managed to hype the bike even further in India. Today, the Hayabusa still enjoys that legendary status and since 1999 has undergone a lot of revisions.

Suzuki claims the new bike is the ‘quickest Hayabusa ever’ despite the same 1,340cc inline four-cylinder engine churning out a slightly lower power output at 190 PS and 150 Nm. The electronics, on the other hand, have been given a well-deserved upgrade however. It gets launch control, hill start, various riding modes thanks to ride-by-wire, and IMU enabled ABS and traction control, anti-wheelie control and cruise control.

The design, too, has been spruced up a bit and while largely egg-shaped like its last-gen version, the lines are sharper now giving the bike a more precise look. The display too, largely stays analogue, but there is now a TFT dash in the centre that allows you to cycle through the various menus.