Nexon EV demand jumps two-fold amid unabated rise in fuel prices: Tata Motors

The unabated rise in fuel prices coupled with incentives rolled out by state governments has led to a steep increase in demand for the Tata Nexon EV, a top official of Tata Motors said.

There has been a two-fold rise in the demand for the Nexon EV, which is also India’s largest selling electric vehicle, said Shailesh Chandra, president of passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors.

“Shoot up in demand for the Nexon EV is pretty clear and that is because of a mix of fuel price hike as well as subsidy offered by states. The gap between what we produce and what we sell is very high,” Chandra added. Price of petrol has already crossed the century mark in most cities and towns at the time of writing this article pushing buyers to go for EVs which cost a fraction to run in comparison.

Chandra said this while announcing the launch of a new brand Xpres exclusively catering to the fleet customers. The Xpres-T is the first product under this brand which is essentially a rebranded Tigor EV.

June 2021 saw sales of the electric SUV increase to 650 units, the highest since its launch in January 2020. “We cannot share specifics in terms of sales data due to competitive reasons but there has been an explosion in demand for the Nexon EV. It has been very steep,” Chandra added.

While the Nexon EV does not qualify for the Centre-provided FAME 2 subsidy for the personal segment (commercial buyers can by Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy), the SUV however does qualify for the demand incentive schemes announced by the states such as Gujarat and Bihar.

Tata Motors has lined up at least one new electric vehicle for launch in FY22 in the personal segment. This would most likely be the Altroz EV. Chandra further said that every year the company would aim to have ‘1-2 new EVs’.

“We are going to launch more EV products. One of them will in the personal space and another one in the Xpres segment. We will have 1-2 products every year in personal segment. People would get the choice of body style and range,” Chandra added.

Tata Motors is facing challenges in the supply chain like the rest of the industry especially for procurement of semiconductors. “We do have regular discussions with the suppliers to resolve any bottlenecks,” Chandra added.

Tata Motors has sold close to 5,000 units of the Nexon EV since its launch 18 months ago. With a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and a certified range of more than 300 kms to a full charge, the Nexon EV is the most affordable electric SUV in India.

An all-new Xpres-T electric sedan will be soon available at select Tata Motors dealerships in India for bookings. It will come with two certified range options, 213 km and 165 km. The Xpres-T packs a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.