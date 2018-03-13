Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition launched at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh

Datsun India just launched the Datsun GO and GO+ Remix limited edition for Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh, respectively (both ex-showroom). Both variants come with all new dual-tone paint schemes and all-black interiors while the mechanics of the car remain unchanged.

Both variants have got a new hood and roof wraps. The GO Remix has an Onyx Black and orange decals and the GO+ Remix comes in Storm White with flashy orange and black decals. The GO and GO+ also come in Storm White and Dual-tone Silver colour schemes, respectively.

Other features include remote keyless entry, hands-free Bluetooth audio, dual-tone upholstery, all-black interiors, black front grill, black wheel covers, a sporty spoiler, a chrome exhaust finisher and chrome bumper bezel. The cars have been fitted with follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensitive electric power steering, powerful air conditioning, front power windows, auxiliary-in, USB charger ports and central locking.

Powering both variants is the same 1.2 litre engine with five speed manual gear box. Both cars come with a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty with free road side assistance and can be extended to five years unlimited kilometre warranty.

The Remix editions are available at all Nissan and Datsun showrooms across the country.