BMW Motorrad brings M 1000 RR to India at Rs 42 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has just launched the M 1000 RR sportbike starting at a price of Rs 42 lakh ex-showroom. Being an M badged bike, you get a number of embellishments to the standard S 100 RR along with a number of improvements to the engine itself.

To start off, the bike features a redesigned fairing that incorporates the M winglets at the front. Made from carbon fibre, these winglets provide increased downforce at high speeds. The flyscreen is taller as well to provide for better aerodynamics and a revised chassis.

Powering the M 1000 RR is a 999cc water-cooled inline-four engine capable of churning out 209 PS of power at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine has been revised with lightweight components and a lighter exhaust system to reduce overall weight. The company claims a sprint time of 3.1 seconds to 100 km/h from standstill before achieving a top speed of 306 km/h.

The M bike also gets a slew of revised parts like high-performance M brakes, M carbon wheels and a lightweight M battery. Alongside the standard M 1000 RR, you have the Competition variant. This goes on to add an M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, pillion seat cover, Carbon M pack and an M Billet pack.

As far as tech goes, you get four riding modes as standard and optional Riding Mode Pro that includes Race Pro 1-3. Additionally, there is ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and pit lane limiter all of which are freely adjustable through individual settings in any of the riding modes.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India said: “The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road.”

The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs 42 lakh while the M 100 RR Competition is priced at Rs 45 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom.