Benelli TRK 502X launched in India at starting price of Rs 5.2 lakh

Powering the TRK 502X is the same 499.6cc parallel twin. It has been updated to comply with the new emission norms, but the output figures remain the same at 47.5 PS and 46 Nm.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

The offroad oriented Benelli TRK 502X has just been launched and a price of Rs 5.2 lakh, ex-showroom, this variant is only Rs 40,000 more expensive than its road happy sibling, the TRK 502.

There are only a few minor changes to the new bike and the biggest update would be the BS-VI engine.

The TRK 502X gets a slightly updated instrument cluster. While it continues to be a semi-digital unit the layout has been revised. The bike also gets notably more premium backlit switches on either side of the handlebar, new handguards, and body-colored front mudguards.

Powering the TRK 502X is the same 499.6cc parallel twin. It has been updated to comply with the new emission norms, but the output figures remain the same at 47.5 PS and 46 Nm.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, "We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X in India in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features, and uncompromised quality."

The Benelli TRK 502X is available in three paint options – Metallic Dark Grey priced at Rs 5,19,900, and Pure White and Benelli Red priced at Rs 5,29,900. The company has stated that these are introductory prices, so expect these to rise in the future. The Benelli TRK 502X can be booked for a token amount of Rs 10,000.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Benelli #Benelli TRK 502X #Technology
first published: Mar 21, 2021 01:46 pm

