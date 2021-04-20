Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690

Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its new Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pulsar NS 125 is powered by a 125cc BS-VI DTS-i engine that delivers power of 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm and comes with "Nitrox" mono-shock absorbers offering stability even at high speeds, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycles Sarang Kanade said, "the thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand's position in the Entry Sport Bike segment."

Bajaj Auto offers the Pulsar NS series, including the NS 200 and NS 160, in the highly competitive entry sport segment.

The company is targeting first-time sport biking enthusiasts with its NS 125 model.