Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia Terra 250 ADV motorcycle spied in China - will it be launched in India?

A China publication states that the image of the new Terra is of that with a 250cc engine. The bike was available in China initially at 125cc and was later upgraded to 150cc and the article suggests that the new 250cc Terra could do well in the Chinese markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the Indian market is slowly making room for more diverse motorcycles, adventure bikes are certainly getting their fair share of recognition. Now, this model may not be India specific yet, but new images of the Aprilia Terra 250 from China have surfaced online.

A Chinese publication states that the image of the new Terra is of that with a 250cc engine. The bike was available in China initially at 125cc and was later upgraded to 150cc and the article suggests that the new 250cc Terra could do well in the Chinese markets.

The 250 Terra is a conventional hardcore ADV bike. It gets a tall stance, high handlebars, and a forward set footpegs. Mechanically, according to the article, the bike sports a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder from the GP 250 sportbike. It produces 26.5 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque, but we can expect the Terra to be tuned differently.

Close

The lower capacity bikes are available in both standard and adventure model which feature 18-inch and 21-inch rim respectively. The same can be expected of the Terra 250 along with different tyres for different purposes.

related news

There is, of course, no word on whether Aprilia will bring this bike to India, but considering the growing interest in small capacity ADV bikes, it’s not wrong to hope. If the bike does end up launching in India, it will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Aprilia #Aprilia Terra 250 #Auto #Technology

