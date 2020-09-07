172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|aprilia-rs660-sportbike-to-open-pre-bookings-in-october-5808571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia RS660 sportbike to open pre-bookings in October

The Aprilia RS660 was supposed to be launched a while ago; but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions have delayed the launch.

Moneycontrol News

With the release of a new video, Aprilia has finally confirmed that the RS660 is coming and pre-bookings are set to open up in October.

The Aprilia RS660 was supposed to be launched a while ago, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions put that on hold.

First, what we can expect in terms of the powertrain. The RS660 uses a 660cc parallel-twin derived from the RSV4’s V4 engine. Power figures of about 100 PS can be expected as well.

Close

related news

According to the video posted on Aprilia’s Facebook page, the bike of course remains the same as what the company has been advertising all this while, but this time, there is a pillion seat as well. It still features the sharp distinctive Aprilia look but even with the clip-on handlebars, the riding position does not look overly committed.

From the video, we also get to see high spec radial brake calipers, a fat swingarm and a coloured TFT dash. Even the suspension seems to be adjustable.

We also expect the RS660 to feature a vast number of electronics including riding modes, 6-axis IMU for ABS and traction control, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control.

Whether the bike comes to India is still a matter to be seen. Even if it does, we don’t expect it very soon and given the amount of premium equipment on the bike, we can also expect fairly premium pricing.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Aprilia #Aprilia RS660 #Auto #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.