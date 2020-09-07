Aprilia RS660 sportbike to open pre-bookings in October

With the release of a new video, Aprilia has finally confirmed that the RS660 is coming and pre-bookings are set to open up in October.

The Aprilia RS660 was supposed to be launched a while ago, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions put that on hold.

First, what we can expect in terms of the powertrain. The RS660 uses a 660cc parallel-twin derived from the RSV4’s V4 engine. Power figures of about 100 PS can be expected as well.

According to the video posted on Aprilia’s Facebook page, the bike of course remains the same as what the company has been advertising all this while, but this time, there is a pillion seat as well. It still features the sharp distinctive Aprilia look but even with the clip-on handlebars, the riding position does not look overly committed.

From the video, we also get to see high spec radial brake calipers, a fat swingarm and a coloured TFT dash. Even the suspension seems to be adjustable.

We also expect the RS660 to feature a vast number of electronics including riding modes, 6-axis IMU for ABS and traction control, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control.

Whether the bike comes to India is still a matter to be seen. Even if it does, we don’t expect it very soon and given the amount of premium equipment on the bike, we can also expect fairly premium pricing.