    Asus launches the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India: Check price, specifications

    The pricing for the 2-in-1 convertible starts at Rs. 45,590

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Asus)

    Asus has launched its 2-in-1 convertible the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India. The pricing for the base variant running on an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage starts at Rs. 45,590.

    Also Read: Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED Laptop Review: A premium business laptop with some creator mileage

    The mid-tier variant with a fingerprint scanner, laptop sleeve, and Asus 2.0 stylus will cost Rs. 57,990, while the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage will cost you Rs 62,990. There is only one colour option to choose from (Black) and the convertible will go on sale starting March 3rd at Amazon, Flipkart, Asus authorised resellers and online store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

    Specifications

    The Vivobook 13 Slate has a 13.3-inch OLED Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display with 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Asus says that the display has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with 0.2ms response time and support for 1.07 billion colors.

    Intel's quad-core Pentium Silver N6000 processor beats at the heart of the device, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe storage. Asus has provided a full suite of connectivity options on the device including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD reader. The Slate has support for Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and dual-band Bluetooth 5.2. It also runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

    Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 5S Review: A mobile gaming powerhouse for a niche audience

    On the back is a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera adorns the front of the device.

    Asus says that the device can last up to 9 hours on a single charge and the 50Whr battery Asus uses has support for 65W charging. There is also a stylus holder built-in to the device for the Asus Pen 2.0.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED #Convertible laptop #Intel #Windows 11
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 03:04 pm

