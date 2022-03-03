Asus launches the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India: Check price, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Asus)

Asus has launched its 2-in-1 convertible the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in India. The pricing for the base variant running on an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage starts at Rs. 45,590.

The mid-tier variant with a fingerprint scanner, laptop sleeve, and Asus 2.0 stylus will cost Rs. 57,990, while the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage will cost you Rs 62,990. There is only one colour option to choose from (Black) and the convertible will go on sale starting March 3rd at Amazon, Flipkart, Asus authorised resellers and online store, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Specifications

The Vivobook 13 Slate has a 13.3-inch OLED Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display with 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Asus says that the display has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with 0.2ms response time and support for 1.07 billion colors.

Intel's quad-core Pentium Silver N6000 processor beats at the heart of the device, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe storage. Asus has provided a full suite of connectivity options on the device including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD reader. The Slate has support for Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and dual-band Bluetooth 5.2. It also runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

On the back is a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera adorns the front of the device.