Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED Laptop Review: A premium business laptop with some creator mileage

Asus recently dropped a new ExpertBook laptop in India. The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is a business laptop that is made even better, courtesy of its OLED display. Unlike traditional consumer notebooks, the ExpertBook is a commercial laptop.

The ExpertBook fetches a starting price of Rs 1,39,000, although the ExpertBook is a commercial laptop and can only be ordered in bulk, which will fetch a decent discount depending on the size of the order. Having said that, the nearly 1.4 lacs price tag, puts the ExpertBook firmly in premium notebook territory. So, let’s find out if the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED lives up to the expectations of a premium notebook.

Design and Build

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED features a slim and light design coming in at a meagre 1.3 kg and measures a little under 17mm thick. Not only does this give the notebook a sleek aesthetic, but it also makes it quite portable and excellent for work when you are on the move. I got a chance to use the ExpertBook for work while travelling and I have to say that it makes the overall experience quite convenient.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED also opts for an all-black finish, Asus calls it Star Black. But it seems more like a very dark blue. You can see the ExpertBook moniker and the Asus logo on the lid. The lid also attracts fingerprints, but they are difficult to see unless you are looking for them. The ExpertBook B5 also has a 360-hinge design, which allows you to use the laptop in different orientations. And despite being fully rotatable, you’ll still find Asus’ traditional ErgoLift design.

Opening the lid or switching from laptop to tablet mode is quite satisfactory thanks to the solid build. Additionally, there’s no compromise on the build, with Asus using magnesium aluminium alloy and steel re-inforced hinges and ports. The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is also US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified for added durability and has gone through a series of “Torture-Test” to withstand the rigours of everyday work on the go. Asus has compromised little on the build and the overall design is tailored towards offering a convenient work experience, whether you are on a desk or travelling.

Ports

For a 13-inch laptop, the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED doesn’t have a shortage of ports. You get two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 on the left and a micro HDMI port on the left. On the right, there’s a full-size USB Type-A port and an HDMI port as well as a combo audio jack. The power button is also located on the right and doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Asus also includes a stylus and an RJ45 to MicroHDMI cable if you want to use a wired internet connection. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The ExpertBook also comes with RAM and storage expansion slots. In terms of ports, there is plenty on offer here, especially considering Asus is working with a 13-inch laptop.

Keyboard

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED features a chiclet-style backlit keyboard that faces inwards in the event that you want to use the laptop with the keyboard placed on the surface. The keys also have a nice travel distance of 1.5mm, while the keys are well-spaced out. When used in tablet mode, you can lay the notebook flat on a surface without damaging the keys as the keyboard is pushed slightly inwards.

The trackpad on the ExpertBook doesn’t double as a digital Numpad but instead has an integrated digital calculator. The keyboard and trackpad on the ExpertBook are tailored towards offering optimal comfort for work at a desk or on the go. I had no issues when using the laptop on the small table offered on an aircraft seat.

Display

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip opts for a 13.3-inch Full HD display, but unlike traditional commercial notebooks, this one’s an OLED panel. The screen gets adequately bright with excellent viewing angles. The screen is Pantone Validated and is Eye Care certified. The display is touch-sensitive and is compatible for use with a stylus. Additionally, the slim bezels on either side add to an already great viewing experience.

The screen features a 100 DCI-P3 colour gamut and 400-nits of brightness. The anti-glare coating makes the laptop for use outdoors as well. The screen on the ExpertBook is an absolute joy to use, especially while consuming HDR content thanks to the vivid colours. The OLED display on the ExpertBook is a big plus and the fact that it can be accessed comfortably in any orientation makes things so much better.

Performance

For performance, the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED opts for an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor. The CPU is paired with integrated Intel’s Iris Xe graphics with 16GB of RAM. The RAM can be further expanded by up to 48GB, while the laptop comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop also meets Intel’s Evo certification for excellent standards of productivity.

In Cinebench R23’s Throttling Test, the 11th Gen Intel CPU scored 1454 points in the single-core test and 4242 points in the multi-core test. Results were more or less the same in Geekbench 5, with a single-core score of 1490 points and a multi-core score of 4410 points. Editing apps like Photoshop and Illustrator also ran on the ExpertBook without any lag or slowdowns.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED can easily handle multitasking, we had the laptop running MS Word, 8 tabs on Google Chrome, and Raid: Shadow Legends, all running simultaneously without any slowdowns. Additionally, games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and DOTA 2 also ran smoothly, although gaming does push the laptop into overdrive and can make things toasty. So, we’d recommend only some casual gaming on the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED.

Battery Life

The battery life on the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is exceptional, with the laptop capable of lasting a full working day for average productivity use. The 66WHr 4-cell battery is delivered over nine hours of battery life when multitasking between MS Word and Chrome. In my testing, I did have the screen brightness down to around 30 to 40 percent and operated the laptop in battery saver mode. Additionally, the laptop also comes with a USB Type-C charging brick, which also means that you can power the machine with a modern smartphone adapter.

Audio & Webcam

The B5 Flip OLED notebook is equipped with stereo speakers that actually sound pretty decent. The audio could be louder, and the speakers lack bass, but those are mostly limitations of the 13-inch form factor. The ExpertBook does come with a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. Outside of video calling, I can’t really see this webcam being used for anything else. The keyboard also has a dedicated switch to turn on the two-way noise cancellation feature, which can cancel unwanted noise from users on the other end of a call.

Verdict

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED has all the makings of an excellent business laptop. The notebook offers excellent battery life, superb performance, a comfortable keyboard, lots of ports, a vibrant display, and a sturdy design. There are aspects of the speakers, webcam, and cooling system that could have been better. I have no doubt that the ExpertBook B5 Flip can go head-to-head with any commercial laptop that comes up against it.

However, in my mind, the real star of the show here is the OLED display, which gives the new ExpertBook some mileage as a creator laptop. Additionally, it was also one of the most comfortable and convenient laptops I’ve used while working on the go. All things considered; despite the hefty price tag, the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED earns an easy recommendation in my books, ticking all the boxes of a premium business laptop.