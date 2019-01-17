Are you an Android user? Here are ten smart tips to use your phone better

There are plenty of ways of saving time and effort while using a smartphone. In fact, you save time if you're using the smartphone itself as it saves you the effort of logging on to a PC, haggling with a DSLR camera or looking for a landline for making calls.

Hacks, tips, tricks, call them what you may, smart tips, that are at times surprising, enhance the complete Android experience, making it a little more convenient.

Here are ten such hacks you may have never heard of:

1. You can call the last person you’ve spoken to by simply hitting the dial button again.

2. Swiping on the address bar while using Google Chrome lets you switch between multiple tabs.

3. The Adobe Lightroom App’s Noise Reduction feature utilises an advanced de-noising algorithm to make your pictures look significantly less grainy, less noisy and pixelated.

4. You can use the flashlight on your phone as a lamp by placing a glass or bottle of water over it, as this will disperse the light in multiple directions.

5. Using the eye-comfort mode in most smartphones will reduce the brightness of your screen as well as the amount of blue light being emitted. Over time, exposure to the blue end of the light spectrum could cause long-term damage to your eyes.

6. Smartphones are prone to over-exposing images than under-exposing them, as over-exposure in bright areas of a photo can lead to loss of detail in those areas. If you tap on the bright area of your picture before taking it, your phone will do its best to make sure brightness in certain parts of the image is kept to a minimum, giving you nice details in bright areas of the pictures as well.

7. The Send Anywhere app is perfect for sending photos, videos and other files from your phone to your PC or a new phone. And there’s no limit to the number of files or data you send.

8. If your phone is connected to a printer, you can download web pages as PDF files. Once you find the page you want to save, click print and then save as PDF.

9. When exploring YouTube use the Dark Mode to save power and reduce the strain on your eyes. It looks cool as well.

10. Technically, this isn’t a trick, more of an advice. If you are really engrossed in some important work then you can set your phone in the Do Not Disturb mode where the phone disallows non-urgent notifications from interrupting you. Some manufacturers call it the Gaming Mode too.