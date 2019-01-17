App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Are you an Android user? Here are ten smart tips to use your phone better

Did you know that swiping on the address bar while using Google Chrome lets you switch between multiple tabs? Here are 10 such tips that you should know to make better use of your Android phone.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

There are plenty of ways of saving time and effort while using a smartphone. In fact, you save time if you're using the smartphone itself as it saves you the effort of logging on to a PC, haggling with a DSLR camera or looking for a landline for making calls.

Hacks, tips, tricks, call them what you may, smart tips, that are at times surprising, enhance the complete Android experience, making it a little more convenient.

Here are ten such hacks you may have never heard of:

1. You can call the last person you’ve spoken to by simply hitting the dial button again.

related news

2. Swiping on the address bar while using Google Chrome lets you switch between multiple tabs.

3. The Adobe Lightroom App’s Noise Reduction feature utilises an advanced de-noising algorithm to make your pictures look significantly less grainy, less noisy and pixelated.

4. You can use the flashlight on your phone as a lamp by placing a glass or bottle of water over it, as this will disperse the light in multiple directions.

5. Using the eye-comfort mode in most smartphones will reduce the brightness of your screen as well as the amount of blue light being emitted. Over time, exposure to the blue end of the light spectrum could cause long-term damage to your eyes.

6. Smartphones are prone to over-exposing images than under-exposing them, as over-exposure in bright areas of a photo can lead to loss of detail in those areas. If you tap on the bright area of your picture before taking it, your phone will do its best to make sure brightness in certain parts of the image is kept to a minimum, giving you nice details in bright areas of the pictures as well.

7. The Send Anywhere app is perfect for sending photos, videos and other files from your phone to your PC or a new phone. And there’s no limit to the number of files or data you send.

8. If your phone is connected to a printer, you can download web pages as PDF files. Once you find the page you want to save, click print and then save as PDF.

9. When exploring YouTube use the Dark Mode to save power and reduce the strain on your eyes. It looks cool as well.

10. Technically, this isn’t a trick, more of an advice. If you are really engrossed in some important work then you can set your phone in the Do Not Disturb mode where the phone disallows non-urgent notifications from interrupting you. Some manufacturers call it the Gaming Mode too.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Android #gadgets #smartphone #Technology #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.