    Apple's Q4 iPhone sale in India jumps 34% YoY to 2.3 million units: Report

    Rivals Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics sold 9.3 million and 7.2 million smartphones in India, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    Apple on January 28 reported an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent YoY.

    Apple on January 28 reported an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent YoY.

    The sale of iPhone, Apple's flagship gadget, jumped by 34 percent year-on-year to 2.3 million units in the quarter ending December 2021, Bloomberg reported on February 3, citing the estimates shared by Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

    This marks one of the best quarterly performance for Apple in India. The California-based tech giant has been making sharp inroads in the country's gadget market over the past couple of years.

    Rivals Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics sold 9.3 million and 7.2 million smartphones, respectively, in Q4. Although they led in terms of units sold, the report claimed their revenue is estimated to lag behind Apple. This is due to the fact that Apple caters largely to the ultra-premium smartphone category, which includes smartphones above Rs 45,000.

    A $2.09 billion revenue was drawn by Apple during the quarter, whereas, Samsung trailed with a revenue of about $2 billion, as per the estimates shared in the report.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    According to Neil Shah, the research head at Counterpoint, the numbers mark a "turning point" for Apple in India. "Indians were willing to lavish money on premium phones during the pandemic because everyone’s lives revolved around their devices and there was nothing else to spend on," Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

    Apart from the success it found in the Indian market, Apple posted a record-high cumulative earnings during the quarter.

    The company on January 28 reported an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent YoY. “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook had said.
