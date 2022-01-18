MARKET NEWS

iPhone 12, iPhone 11 sales help Apple dominate ultra-premium market in India with 70% share

Apple sold over 6 million iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and other iPhone models in 2021, according to the latest numbers.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
iPhone 12 price in India during the Amazon Republic Day sale is set at Rs 53,999.

iPhone 12 price in India during the Amazon Republic Day sale is set at Rs 53,999.

Apple recorded its best year in terms of iPhone sales in India in 2021. The US tech giant sold over 6 million iPhone units in 2021, doubling its previous best of 3 million units in 2020. Local manufacturing, coupled with aggressive marketing, is said to be among the reasons for Apple to garner a massive chunk in the ultra-premium smartphone category. 

Apple dominates the ultra-premium smartphone category, which includes smartphones above Rs 45,000 in India. The iPhone maker has a 70 percent market share in the segment. In comparison, Apple had a 50 percent market share in 2020’s ultra-premium smartphone category.

Despite the ongoing chip shortage and rising component prices, the company managed to offer enough supply for the demand. “Apple has been diversifying its supplier base, working with multiple ODMs (original design manufacturers) to produce its flagship iPhone models,” Prabhu Ram, head of CyberMedia Research (CMR), told Economic Times.

While the iPhone 13 (review) is the latest iPhone in the country, the growth was led by the iPhone 12. During the festive season last year, iPhone 12 price in India dropped to around Rs 50,000, making it more affordable for the consumer. During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 53,999.

Apple is already making the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 in India. The iPhone 13 is said to be under a trial run of production in the country under the Make in India initiative. India’s smartphone shipments are estimated to be about 170 million in 2021, with Apple’s share at 3.75 percent of the total shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

Close

Apple’s growth in the ultra-premium segment has taken a massive chunk of market share from Samsung and OnePlus’ bag. Samsung’s market share dropped to 14 percent from its previous year’s 28 percent share, whereas OnePlus now has a 12 percent market share as opposed to its previous year’s 14 percent share. OnePlus has two smartphones in India above Rs 45,000. The OnePlus 9 (Review) starts at Rs 49,999, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro (review) starts at Rs 64,999.

Samsung, on the other hand, was offering its Galaxy S20 FE in 2021, which was succeeded by the Galaxy S21 FE earlier this month. The company also offers its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus (Review) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #India #iPhone 11 #iPhone 12 #iPhone 13 #OnePlus #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 18, 2022 10:38 am

