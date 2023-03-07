Apple's iPhone 15 front glass leak hints at thinner bezels

(Image: Apple)

A new leak from ShrimpApplePro, a reliable source for Apple Insiders, shows the front glass panels of the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones.



Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

The glass panels for the Pro models seem to have thinner bezels compared to the regular iPhone 15 model, which seems to be using the same dimensions as the iPhone 14 Pro series.

According to GSMArena, a lot of Chinese blogs claim that the new glass panels have been engineered using a 2.5D arc edge processing technique for increased curvature in the glass.

The curvature seems to be reserved for the borders though, and the front of the panels will still be flat like the iPhone 14 displays.

Another rumor that abounds social media is that the bezels along the length and width of the glass frame have been reduced by 0.5mm compared to the previous generation.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is slated to launch in September this year.