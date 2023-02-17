iPhone 15 Pro renders surface online, reveal new design and larger camera bump

Representative image.

The iPhone 15 series might still be a long way away but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill. The iPhone 15 series is expected to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, despite the expected launch in September, we already have speculative renders of the iPhone 15 Pro.

9to5Mac recently obtained CAD renders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which reveals a few design changes. The most noticeable change on the CAD render of the iPhone 15 Pro is the addition of the new USB-C port and the removal of the iconic Lightning port. The iPhone 15 series will be the first iPhone to use the USB-C port, particularly due to restrictions placed by lawmakers in several regions.

Additionally, the renders also reveal much thinner bezels as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro (Review). Additionally, the glass also seems to be curved into the frame, while the frame itself is also a bit rounded as compared to the sharper edges on its predecessor. If accurate, this will make the iPhone 15 Pro much more comfortable to hold without a case.

The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro also appears to be thicker, which suggests camera upgrades could be on their way. Lastly, the power and volume buttons appear to be more capacitive and not physical, while the mute switch is slightly redesigned with a smaller and rounder shape. The renders also show that the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro is here to stay.

The report notes that “CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare phone cases ahead of launch. This is to ensure that cases are available when the device launches.” The CAD renders obtained by 9to5Mac are from a factory in China that are seemingly the first to get the files.

