    Apple releases update to fix security flaw that 'may have been actively exploited'

    You should update all your Apple devices asap

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

    Apple has released security updates for all of its devices, that fixes a critical flaw that, "may have been actively exploited," by hackers.

    The Cupertino-based technology giant has released updates for macOS Ventura, iPadOS, iOS and its web browser, Safari. Security updates for tvOS and watchOS should follow soon.

    On the iOS and iPadOS, the flaw allowed the execution of malicious code with kernel privileges, meaning the threat actors could potentially take over authorization of the devices.

    Apple's open-source WebKit browser engine, used for Safari, also suffered a flaw that allowed threat actors to execute code if an user was unlucky enough to phished.

    Related stories

    Phishing involves tricking people into visiting unsafe websites, commonly disguised as legitimate. The flaw allowed execution of malicious code in the background through a staged website.

    Apple said that it was aware that the issue, "may have been actively exploited," on its support page.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 03:48 pm