Apple may announce mixed reality headset at WWDC in June

The long-rumored mixed reality headset from Apple is likely to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is to be held in June this year.

Sources told news agency Bloomberg that the device, possibly named Reality Pro, was to be launched in April but needed more time to smooth over software and hardware issues.

Several rumors have said that the device would be pricey, around $3,000, but will offer features not found on competing headsets like Meta's Quest Pro.

The device could ship with dual 4K displays and advanced camera modules that will help track user inputs. The software interface is supposedly called xrOS, and the company is working on software that will help users build their own AR/VR apps.

Apple is reportedly already in talks with various media partners, including Disney, to develop content for its headset.

It is positioning the expensive headset for creators and tech enthusiasts but is reportedly also working on a more affordable version of the headset, which will be priced closer to $1,500. Apple plans to release the more affordable headset in 2024.