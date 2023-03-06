Bill Gates says Steve Jobs used to overwork staff: 'He wasn't a perfect thing'

During his recent visit to India, Bill Gates said that the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs used to overwork his employees. The Microsoft co-founder said that although he admired Jobs, he was flawed.

"So he wasn’t a perfect thing," Gates said during the Ramnath Goenka lecture. He, however, that Jobs was a unique person who knew how to squeeze out a lot from people.

"I learned a lot from Steve. We were utterly different. He never wrote a line in code, but he had a sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel of who is a good engineer. Steve was such a unique person and was able to get a lot out of people," Bill Gates said. "Now, he sometimes would overwork people, so he wasn't a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing."

Steve Jobs's temperament and temper had often been a matter of much curiosity and criticism even when the Apple co-founder was alive.

Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 with his friend Paul Allen. A year later, Jobs opened Apple with Ronald Wayne and Steve Wozniak. The rival tech company owners were not so civil for the larger part of their career with the duo routinely criticising each other’s products and enterprise. They, however, became courteous in the later phase of their lives.

