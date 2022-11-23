Steve Jobs's letter was sold at an auction for $479,939. (Image credit: @stem_feed)

In 1983, a man from California wrote to Steve Jobs requesting an autograph. The Apple founder sent him a typed letter stating that he does not sign autographs. But, the letter had Jobs's distinctive, lowercase signature at the bottom.



In 1983, Steve Jobs typed this reply to a letter asking for his autograph. pic.twitter.com/x4n9yX9PbP

— STEM (@stem_feed) November 22, 2022

A copy of the letter has resurfaced on Twitter and is now viral.

The letter has an Apple Computer Inc. letterhead that is dated back to May 11, 1983. It is addressed to LN Varon from Imperial Beach, California. In it, Steve Jobs wrote, “I’m honored that you’d write, but I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs.”

While Steve Jobs was known to decline requests for autographs, the cheeky response and early autograph from the Apple founder seems to have delighted fans on social media.

The letter was auctioned for $479,939 in August.

Read more: 1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

"It was very nice of him to reply. Something a lot of people lack and don't do? At the same time it's important to define who you are and what your character is!" commented Rabih Zayed (@ZayedRabih) on Twitter.

Another Twitter user Wayne Lee (@WayneLee1078) wrote, "An autograph on a personalised letter, much nicer."

"I like the humor in his letter. It has his signature on it. Sweet," said D. Serrano (@DSerran45955269).

Asmundur Asmundsson @AsmundurAsmund1 noted, "He didn't capitalise any letters in his signature. Love it."