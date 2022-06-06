Apple WWDC 2022 | Apple reportedly preparing M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro announcements tonight

Apple WWDC 2022 event is set to kick off later today. The Cupertino-based tech giant will launch several new updates to its software platforms. However, the company is also expected to bring some new hardware additions to the event.



Here’s what I said about the MacBook Air and possibility of a new 13 inch MacBook Pro https://t.co/O8jSLWS5XL pic.twitter.com/yeH8oRiCL5

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 5, 2022

While there are several conflicting reports about the arrival of an Apple M2 powered MacBook Pro, the rumours about the 14-inch MacBook Air M2 at the event come straight from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

While Gurman previously noted that both a Pro and Air version of the MacBook with an M2 chip will be released at the event, new information suggests that only the MacBook Air M2 is set to make its debut tonight.

Gurman noted that while a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro may be left out of today's showcase due to supply chain constraints brought about by the lockdowns in China could lead to a delay in the launch. He also claimed that the upcoming M2 MacBook Air could debut in Space Grey, Silver, Gold, and maybe even dark blue.

Additionally, Apple is also expected to offer two USB Type-C ports on the upcoming MacBook Air, although it won’t have any other ports, including the microSD card slot. The new MacBook Air is also expected to have a 13-inch display and will support MagSafe charging.

Gurman also speculates that the new M2 chip will feature eight CPU cores and ten GPU cores. Apple could reveal more information about the chip at tonight’s WWDC 2022 event. And while there are rumours about new Macs arriving today; those rumours also suggest that these new Macs won’t hit shelves until the end of 2022.

