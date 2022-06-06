English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple WWDC 2022 | Where to watch the event, what to expect, and more

    Apple is expected to make some major announcements at WWDC 2022, here is how you can watch the event, and what to expect from it

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple's annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC), kicks off later today. The company is expected to showcase the latest versions of its marquee operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS.

    How do I watch the event and what time does it start?

    As usual, the event will be livestreamed on Apple's official website, or you can catch the livestream on YouTube through this video:

    The event will kick off at 10am PST, or around 10:30pm Indian time. The keynote is scheduled for almost two hours, given the number of announcements Apple is expected to make.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the first to feature 'Always-on Display'

    What can I expect from the event?

    Expect a lot of new software announcements, Apple's WWDC is meant to primarily showcase the latest advancements the company has made in operating systems that power its devices.

    You can expect a lot of time dedicated to updates for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. Apple may also introduce new hardware at the event, with many expecting a new MacBook Air, and Apple's long rumoured Mixed Reality headsets to make an appearance. For the full rundown of expected announcements, check here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple WWDC 2022 #iOS 16 #iPadOS 16 #macOS 13 #RealityOS #tvOS #watchOS 9
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.