Apple WWDC 2022 | Mac Mini M2, Mac Mini Tower M1 Pro listings appear to be false

Apple WWDC 2022 developer conference event is all set to unfold later today. And while details of the upcoming Apple event are still under wraps, a few false leaks have surfaced online, hinting toward some hardware additions.

A pair of Mac Mini models have been listed on B&H. The listings are yet to be taken down but are confirmed to be false. The two listings include one for the Apple Mac Mini Tower with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as the M1 Pro chipset, while the other mentions the Apple Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



B&H employee saying all of the M2 MacBook Air / Mac mini / etc. listings on its website are NOT REAL and were created prior to the last Apple Event in March as pure guesses. https://t.co/t2jlI84Df7

— Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) June 6, 2022

The second Mac Mini listing also has ‘M2’ in the title suggesting that it could use the yet to be released M2 chipset. Additionally, the Mac Mini Tower does seem like a step up from the Mac Mini, which currently uses the vanilla M1 chip. However, a B&H employee has confirmed that both the listings are not real and were created prior to the last Apple event.

Apple’s annual WWDC events showcase the company’s latest developments on the software front, while hardware announcements are rare, which also suggests that the listings in question are not real.

WWDC 2022 kicks off at 10:30 pm IST. Alongside the possible new Mac hardware, Apple could also unveil major updates to its software platforms, including iOS 16, macOS 13, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

