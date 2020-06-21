Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14, macOS 10.16, new hardware expected to be unveiled at the June 22 event

Apple will host the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 on June 22. The typically mega annual developer meet will not happen at a physical location due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. Instead, Apple will be hosting an online-only event for developers and viewers who wish to witness what the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has in store for iPhone, Mac, and other Apple users around the world.

Apple WWDC 2020 event: Where to watch live-stream, WWDC 2020 India time

WWDC 2020 is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET (10.30 pm IST) on June 22. The event will be live-streamed from the Apple Park and viewers can watch it online on the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV and Apple’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Apple WWDC 2020 event

At the WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to give developers a first look of the next-generation operating systems that would run on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple products.

The company will reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

It is likely that Apple will also launch new some hardware products like the AirTag and AirPods Studio at the WWDC 2020.

Software at WWDC 2020

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Rumours suggest that iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are set to get a visual overhaul. Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech claims that Apple will rename iOS to iPhone OS at the WWDC 2020.

The biggest iOS 14 feature update is said to be list views, which will make it easier for users to see all the installed apps on their iPhone or iPad. This new feature aims at finding apps easily without having to scroll through the entire home screen grid. Early iOS 14 builds also hint the inclusion of home screen widgets, something that we have been seeing on Android for quite some time.

Apple could also let users set a third-party browser or email apps as a default option. Currently, when users tap on a URL, the iPhone opens it in Safari browser. The same occurs when the user taps on an email address, after which they’ll be sent to the stock Mail application. Allowing third-party applications to be set as a default would allow users to choose between Safari or popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Gmail over Apple Mail.

A new fitness app is also said to be in the works, which will let users download fitness-related videos walking them through the workout.

The stock Messages app will get a new @ mention feature that will let users tag their contacts, similar to WhatsApp group and Instagram.

Apple will also want to push more Augmented Reality (AR) features for making use of the newly-introduced LiDAR scanner on the iPad Pro, which is also rumoured to be the fourth sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. It is rumoured that there will a dedicated AR app in iOS 14 and iPad OS 14.

macOS 10.16

Apple will introduce macOS 10.16 at WWDC this year. Not much is known about the set of new macOS features that Apple will introduce this year. A 9to5 report based on iOS 14 builds suggests that Apple will replace the Messages app on macOS with a Catalyst version, which means the same messaging app found on iPhone and iPad.

watchOS 7 and tvOS 14

Apple is said to bring many new features to watchOS 7 at the WWDC 2020. Apart from new watch faces, watchOS 7 will introduce a new Kids Mode. This new mode will be helpful for parents to set up and manage an Apple Watch used by their children.

There will also be new fitness and health-focused features. Rumour mill claims that watchOS 7 will bring support for detecting and monitoring blood oxygen level, and also sleep monitoring system.

Like watchOS 7, tvOS 14 is also said to get a dedicated Kids Mode. This would allow parents to set up a separate account for kids and also have control over various applications.

Hardware at WWDC 2020

Rumours suggest that a 23-inch iMac is said to be introduced this year. The new iMac is said to sport slimmer bezels and feature Apple’s T2 security chip on the inside.

Apple could also introduce its first over-ear headphones called AirPods Studio. The new headphones are said to utilise embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.

