Apple WWDC Event 2020 Live Updates: Apple to announce shift to ARM processors, iPhoneOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Apple’s biggest developer conference WWDC 2020.

The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST and will be held in an online-only format. Tonight’s event will focus on the latest developments on Apple’s software front. One of the biggest announcements from WWDC 2020 will be Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM processors for the next generation of Macs. We also expect a few surprises on the hardware front, so stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from WWDC 2020.