Jun 22, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apple WWDC Event 2020 Live Updates: Apple to announce shift to ARM processors, iPhoneOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS
Apple's developer conference 2020 could usher in a new era for the Mac PC.
Apple’s developer conference is scheduled to take place later tonight. Apple will host WWDC through an online-only format for the first time in 31 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest announcement at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM processors for its Macs. The company will also reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.The first ARM-based MacBook is expected to be the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which will likely arrive in Q1 2020. The last Intel-based iMac is set to arrive in the Q3, 2020, while an ARM version will follow later in 2020. Apple is also planning to rename iOS to iPhone OS at WWDC 2020. In terms of hardware, we could see products like the AirTag and AirPods Studio. Lastly, Dave Jha, a Computer Science and Business student has been selected for the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 after he submitted a COVID-19 simulator for the WWDC Scholarship.
We are also expecting a couple of announcements on the hardware front. The most prominent among them being the launch of new Apple-branded over-the-ear headphones. If unveiled at WWDC 2020, the AirPods Studio will be Apple’s push in the premium audio accessories segment. Will it live up to the success of the AirPods?
Since we are on the subject of iOS, did you know that we could be in for a rebranding of Apple’s popular operating system for the iPhone? Apple is expected to call it iPhoneOS, more precisely, iPhoneOS 14.
The iOS operating system is one of the biggest advantages of owning an Apple device. Apple often updates its devices with the latest version of iOS, dating back at least five years. The iPhone 14 update is expected to arrive on as many as 15 iPhones, dating all the way back to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which first arrived in September 2015. Here is a list of all iPhones expected to get the iOS 14 software update.
Apple is scheduled to begin the WWDC 2020 Keynote at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. The live-stream will begin in India at 10.30 pm. Since it is an online-only event, you can catch it live on the Apple website, Apple's Developer app, Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 update. While a host of new features are expected, here are the five features we hope to see on iOS 14.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Apple’s biggest developer conference WWDC 2020.
The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST and will be held in an online-only format. Tonight’s event will focus on the latest developments on Apple’s software front. One of the biggest announcements from WWDC 2020 will be Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM processors for the next generation of Macs. We also expect a few surprises on the hardware front, so stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from WWDC 2020.