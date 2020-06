Apple WWDC Event 2020 Live Updates: Apple to announce shift to ARM processors, iPhoneOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS

Apple’s developer conference is scheduled to take place later tonight. Apple will host WWDC through an online-only format for the first time in 31 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest announcement at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM processors for its Macs. The company will also reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

The first ARM-based MacBook is expected to be the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which will likely arrive in Q1 2020. The last Intel-based iMac is set to arrive in the Q3, 2020, while an ARM version will follow later in 2020. Apple is also planning to rename iOS to iPhone OS at WWDC 2020. In terms of hardware, we could see products like the AirTag and AirPods Studio . Lastly, Dave Jha , a Computer Science and Business student has been selected for the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 after he submitted a COVID-19 simulator for the WWDC Scholarship.