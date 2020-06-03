All iPhones running on iOS 13 will get iOS 14 software update: Report

All iPhones that support iOS 13 are likely to get the next-generation iOS 14 software update, according to a new report.

Apple will unveil iOS 14 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 on June 22. The company will announce a host of new features and upgrades that will make its way to the upcoming and older iPhones.

While we are still a few days away from the iOS 14 launch event, The Verifier claims that Apple will offer support for all devices that are currently running or supporting iOS 13.



iPhone 6s



iPhone 6s Plus



iPhone SE (2016)



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus



iPhone X



iPhone XR



iPhone XS



iPhone XS Max



iPhone 11



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone SE (2020)



This means that the following iPhones are likely to get the iOS 14 software update:-

The claim is being made based upon an early development code from iOS 14. The report further mentions that this would be the last major software update for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE 2016, as Apple will not add support for these devices in iOS 15.

It is currently unknown what the new iOS 14 update would bring in terms of features. Rumours point to a new home screen view with widgets, Augmented Reality (AR) experiences apps, among others.

Apple will roll out the beta version of iOS 14 on June 22, followed by a stable public release alongside the iPhone 12 launch.



